Police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi extended for 10 days, 10 sharp shooters arrested in Gurgaon

New Delhi : The police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the extortion case has been extended for 10 days on Thursday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Saket Court on behalf of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Delhi Police had sought 14 days remand from the court for questioning, but the court has approved 10 days remand. Delhi Police arrested Lawrence Bishnoi from Mandoli Jail. After that he was presented in Saket court.

Lawrence Bishnoi arrested in Arms Act

According to media reports, after the four-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was over, the police presented him in Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police produced him in the court in connection with the extortion case. Earlier, the court had ordered to send him to judicial custody for 14 days. After this, Lawrence Bishnoi was shifted to the high security cell of Delhi’s Mandoli Jail. Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 24 under the Arms Act. A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from Bishnoi.

10 sharp shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

On the other hand, ACP Varun Dahiya of Gurgaon Police’s Crime Branch told during a media interaction that 10 sharp shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gang have been arrested. Out of these, 7 have been arrested in police uniform. They were planning to commit some serious crime. 4 foreign pistols and 28 live cartridges have been recovered from them.

Were planning to execute the incident

He told that out of 10 sharp shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi, seven have been arrested in Bhondsi. Here they were planning to execute an incident. He told that all these sharp shooters had gathered in Gurgaon on the instructions of Goldie Brar. The arrested shooters are residents of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.