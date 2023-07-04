Police team that went to raid against liquor in Patna attacked, villagers thrashed them

Villagers attacked the Excise team which went to raid against liquor in Raghunathpur Bhelura village of Patna’s Naubatpur police station. During this, the villagers surrounded and beat the policemen. Somehow the excise team ran away from there after saving their lives. Four policemen, including the product inspector, were seriously injured in the scuffle. The injured have suffered injuries on their head, arms and legs. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital. It is said that the excise department team had reached Sri Nagar to raid illegal country liquor and caught four liquor vendors. As soon as people got the news of his arrest. They surrounded the policemen and attacked them with bricks and stones and forcibly freed the liquor seller. Not only this, the windshield of the police vehicle was also damaged.

Angry people surrounded the police team from all sides and pelted it with bricks and stones. In which four police personnel including Product Inspector Kumar Dhananjay, Fantush Kumar, Rakesh Kumar were seriously injured. Later, the policemen somehow managed to reach Naubatpur Referral Hospital. From where the doctors referred everyone to AIIMS after treatment. Where everyone’s treatment is going on. Naubatpur Police Station President Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj said that preliminary information about the incident has been received, but no written information has been given by the excise department.

Giving information about the incident, Prashant Kumar, Station Officer of Naubatpur said that a police vehicle was also damaged in the attack by the angry people. The injured have been referred to Patna AIIMS for better treatment. At present, a police team is engaged in identifying the attackers, soon all the attackers will be arrested. He said that the police is seriously investigating the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9y4E8x-RFMw)