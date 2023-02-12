Police use rubber bullets during environmental protests in Switzerland

The police of the semi-canton of Basel-Stadt used rubber bullets to disperse protesters at an environmental rally in Basel. The department announced this on February 12 at its site.

“On Saturday, about 400 people gathered for an unsanctioned demonstration. After a police warning, about 200 masked demonstrators remained and actively sought a confrontation with the police. Violence and damage to property took place, ”the message says.

Police officers also used irritants and pepper spray. The agency said it used the funds to disperse protesters after warnings and in response to firecrackers, rocks and other objects thrown.

As a result of clashes by the police, two women and one man were injured. The city was also damaged.

Earlier, on February 11, police fired tear gas at protests against pension reform in Paris. This happened after the protesters began to overturn trash cans and break shop windows. A photo of the burned-out car was also published on social networks.

Before that, on February 7, riots also took place in Paris. The demonstrators smashed shop windows and cafes and blew up firecrackers. Police officers tried to prevent them, who in response were pelted with bottles.

