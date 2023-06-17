Police will extract call details in Junagadh stone pelting case: SP

Junagadh / Ahmedabad, 17 June (Hindustan). Taking the case of the attack on the police post in Junagadh seriously, the police administration has started a detailed investigation. Call details of the arrested accused and other people are also being sought, so that it can be known whether the whole matter is not a part of the conspiracy. Police is currently rounding up 174 people and strictly interrogating them. Police has confirmed the death of one person injured in stone pelting, yet his post mortem report is awaited to clarify the cause of death.

Junagadh District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasam Shetty said that a notice was given to the operators regarding the mazar near Majewadi Gate by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation. The managers were called to the municipal office to show all the papers within 5 days. This notice was given on 14 June. Angered by the notice, a crowd of around 500-600 people gathered near Majewadi Gate on Friday evening. The police made arrangements there in which the Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officers were involved. An attempt was made to convince the people for about 45 minutes. Meanwhile people were trying to block the road, the police were removing them. At around 10.50 pm, a crowd of people started pelting stones at the police while raising slogans.

The police also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells. Deputy Superintendent of Police including PSI Kinjal Maru, two PIs and a policeman were injured in the clash. The mob set a bike on fire and damaged several vehicles by pelting stones. The Junagadh-Vijaynagar ST bus was stopped and stones were pelted. After the incident, the police started combing in the entire area and detained 174 people. After the incident, the police has started investigating it from many angles.