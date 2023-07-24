Policemen’s holidays canceled till August 1 in Bihar, police headquarters issued order

Regarding Muharram, the Bihar Police Headquarters has canceled the holidays of all the policemen till August 1. Along with this, all the district administrations have also been alerted. Strict legal action will be taken against those elements who try to disturb communal harmony. ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that additional police force is being deployed in the districts regarding Muharram. Along with lathi and women force, Bihar Special Armed Police Force will also be deputed. Instructions have been given to deploy additional forces along with the magistrate at sensitive places. Preventive action is also being taken. License will be necessary for the procession on Muharram. The process of granting license has been started. Peace committee meetings have also been asked to be held in the districts. On the question of journalists, ADG said that the procession will have to follow the rules of playing DJ. Action will be taken for violating the rules.

Muharram procession and procession route will be monitored by drone

In Vaishali district, the district administration has made concrete preparations to conduct Muharram in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere. Along with getting the bonds down under Section 107, police station chiefs have been instructed to do intensive patrolling in their area. Special monitoring is also being done on social media. On Monday, DM Yashpal Meena and SP Ravi Ranjan Kumar visited Mahua and Lalganj Municipal Council area and conducted a flag march. During this, BDO-CO and police station chiefs were instructed to keep a close watch on every activity.

The DM directed to keep a close watch on anti-social, mischievous and rowdy elements spreading rumors and take action against them. Under the Roko Toko campaign, the DM gave several necessary guidelines to the SDO and SDPO to conduct a thorough checking of the vehicles and to keep the traffic system in order. Instructions were given to install drop gates at crowded places and to depute magistrates. Simultaneously, instructions were given to conduct a thorough checking of the vehicles. Station heads were instructed to go to the akhadas that take place daily. The BDO-CO and the police station chief were instructed to definitely do physical verification of the route of the procession on the occasion of Muharram. Instructions were given to the executive officer of the city council to clean the city. Executive Engineer Electricity was asked to repair the loose wire.

On Muharram there will be electricity in Munger’s Haveli Kharagpur

During Muharram, there will be power failure in Kharagpur for two days in the morning and night and the consumers will have to suffer in the humid heat. Junior electrical engineer Rajeev Kumar had told in the meeting of the peace committee held at Kharagpur police station that the power supply would remain closed during the procession. Power supply cannot be restored during this time. Because there can be a danger of an accident due to the power connection going from the power pole to the houses. Along with this, due to non-availability of cover wire of 11 thousand high tension, there can be a possibility of untoward incident during the procession in the main market of the city area. That’s why power supply will be interrupted. On the other hand, if people believe, the power supply remains disrupted for hours during Muharram, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chaiti Durga Puja immersion. People remain restless and lightheaded in the humid summer without electricity. But the department is not able to make any complete arrangement. Whereas in the past it was told by the department that the problem would be solved after installing the cable wire. But 440 volt cable wires have been installed in the city. But the high tension wire of 11 thousand is still with the help of bare wires. Displeasure is being seen among the people due to this attitude of the electricity department and not installing the cable wire.

Preparations for Pitrupaksha Mela Mahasangam begin in Gaya, know on which altars there is a ritual of donating bodies

Action will be taken on display of deadly weapons in Muharram procession in Gopalganj

Regarding Muharram, a meeting of peace committee was organized under the joint leadership of BDO Pooja Kumari, CO Ved Prakash and Station Head Abdul Majeed in the local police station premises on Monday. In the meeting, the officials appealed to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and harmonious environment and said that if a deadly weapon is displayed in the procession, immediate arrest will be made. Strict action will be taken against the people of the organizing committee. CO Ved Prakash said that there will be a complete ban on DJ in the procession. Action will be taken against the violators. BDO Pooja Kumari said that it is mandatory to take license for Tajia procession. Action will be taken against those who take out processions without license. Giving strict instructions regarding the route, Police Station President Abdul Majeed said that strict action will be taken by marking those who try to take the procession away from the prescribed route or try to disturb any kind of harmony. The administration will keep a close watch on those who spread rumours.