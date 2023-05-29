Police’s scooty stolen in raid in Patna, laptop-mobile of constable and inspector missing in Bhagalpur

Bihar Crime News: Not only common people but policemen are also troubled by the terror of thieves in Bihar. Thieves are now not hesitating to target even the police. From the incidents in Bhagalpur and Patna, it seems that even policemen are easily becoming targets of thieves. Stolen the laptops and mobiles of the policemen by entering inside the quarters of the constable training center in Bhagalpur. Whereas in Patna, the scooty of a watchman was stolen in the police forces that went to catch the criminals.

Theft in inspector and constable’s quarters in Bhagalpur

The case of theft of laptop, mobile and other goods has come to light from the room of Inspector and constable of Nathnagar Constable Training Center in Bhagalpur. In this regard, Inspector Neeraj Kumar Panjiara, a resident of Jamalpur in Munger district, posted in Special Branch Navgachia, Nathnagar Police Station President Mohd. Has recorded his statement before Mahtab Khan.

Stolen from quarter in constable training center

Inspector Panjiara told that last night CTS had slept after having food in the Nathnagar quarter. When I woke up at three o’clock on Sunday morning, I saw that the bag full of mobile, laptop and daughter’s notebooks was missing. Meanwhile, the laptop of the constable, a resident of Mehdatpur, Navgachia, who lives in the government quarters, is also missing. In this regard, Nathnagar police station chief Mohd. Mehtab Khan told that on Fard’s statement, a case of theft has been registered against the unknown. The thief is being traced. Soon the accused will be arrested.

Thieves took away the scooty of the watchman engaged in siege of criminals in Patna

On the other hand, in Rambad under Maner of Patna, on Friday, thieves crossed the scooty of a policeman. The SHO and two constables had gone to nab the named criminals. During this, the scooty of a watchman was taken away by thieves. After this, the thieves fled leaving the scooty at the door of an unknown person. On whose information the police recovered the scooty.

left the scooty in front of the house and fled

According to the information, under the leadership of Maner Police Station President Rajeev Ranjan, the accused went to Rambad for the arrest of Rajdev Rai and Sarmesh Kumar. During this, the watchman of the area Bharat Paswan was also called after giving information. Bharat Paswan left the scooty near Rambad Hanuman temple and went to lay siege to the house of the accused. Meanwhile, the criminals made the watchman’s scooty disappear. After an hour, when a person from Rambad saw a scooty in front of his house, he informed the police.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan