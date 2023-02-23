February 23, 2023, 20:09 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Polish defense department, Mariusz Blaszczak, shared information that servicemen of the local armed forces are building barriers consisting of anti-tank hedgehogs on the roads that connect the country with Minsk and Moscow.

“We have started a preventive strengthening of security on the border with Russia and Belarus. This is part of our defense and containment strategy. The first fortifications on the border with the Kaliningrad region are already being deployed, ”reads the text of a publication distributed within his personal accounts on social networks.

He pointed to the fact that not only hedgehogs were used for this purpose, but also defensive lines located in front of the checkpoints.

At the moment, especially active work is being carried out in the areas of the country bordering with Kaliningrad. There appear walls entangled with barbed wire.

Recall that Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN arms control inspector in Iraq, told Mysl Polska that Poland, with its irresponsible rhetoric, does not understand its capabilities in a military confrontation with Russia.

Ritter stressed that Poland is not a military power and does not have the necessary potential to confront Russia in a possible conflict.