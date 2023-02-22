Polish clairvoyant Yatskovsky said that Warsaw will receive three tasks from Biden

February 22, 2023, 09:33 – BLiTZ – News

Krzysztof Jackowski regularly shares his predictions. In the last of them, the predictor focuses on Joe Biden’s visit to Poland. The clairvoyant “read” certain information from photographs of the President of the United States and Andrzej Duda. According to him, Poland will receive three tasks, and Ukraine – a specific proposal. About this writes the publication Interia.

Jatskowski is a well-known Polish clairvoyant who often speaks on topical issues. He maintains his YouTube channel, on which he has almost 300,000 subscribers, and regularly shares his predictions with them.

The last of these focuses on Joe Biden’s visit to Poland. According to Yatskovsky, the US president planned two visits to Europe from the very beginning. The clairvoyant even printed out new photos of the politician in order to “feel something.”

The clairvoyant once again devoted a few words to the conflict in Ukraine. Yatskovsky believes that the conflict can still escalate into a global one, and there are no signs that it will end soon. Yatskovsky believes that most people do not fully understand the gravity of the situation.

The clairvoyant began by viewing a photograph of Andrei Duda. He “assumed” from her that some minor incident involving a woman would occur during Biden’s visit. Poland will receive three tasks. One of them is to protect the border with Belarus.

Yatskovsky also believes that conscription into the Polish army will be increased, despite the fact that most likely there will be no hostilities in the country. According to his visions, April will be a turning point month with more intense fighting in Ukraine. The third task for Poland is to help arm Ukraine, for which the US should reward us in the future.

In turn, looking at the photo of Biden, the clairvoyant felt that he had a conversation with the President of Ukraine, during which the US leader made him some kind of proposal. Yatskovsky said this in rather vague terms, and, as he himself emphasized, this is only his vision, which will not necessarily come true.

Overall, Yatskovsky predicts that the situation in Ukraine will remain tense, and this could lead to increased tensions between Russia and the West. He also believes that Poland will be tasked with protecting the border with Belarus and helping Ukraine to arm itself.

