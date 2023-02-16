Polish farmers in protest against the import of grain from Ukraine blocked the checkpoint

February 16, 2023, 16:02 – BLiTZ – News The Dorohuska checkpoint on the border between Poland and Ukraine was blocked by a group of Polish farmers protesting against the import of Ukrainian grain. This is reported by farmer.pl.

The blocking is planned to be held for 48 hours. About fifty citizens with dozens of tractors and cars take part in the protest action.

According to the publication, traffic in the area of ​​the border crossing is difficult. Drivers of trucks transporting goods between Poland and Ukraine were asked to choose alternative ways to cross the border.

According to the press secretary of the chamber of tax administration in Lublin, Michal Derus, on Thursday morning, about 300 trucks lined up at the exit from Poland in Dorohusk, which had to wait for 14 hours.

Poland has long been facing problems in the grain market. Uncontrolled grain imports from Ukraine and falling prices on international markets have put Polish agriculture in a very difficult situation. For several months, the farmers tried to negotiate with the government. So far to no avail.

Earlier it was reported that, according to Michael Koch, a columnist for the newspaper Exxpress, instead of sending Ukrainian wheat to poor African countries, it was fed to pigs in Spain.

Koch recalled that the European Union fought for the creation of a corridor for the supply of grain from Ukraine by sea, so that the poorest countries would not face famine.

Read more in the BLiTZ article.

