February 13, 2023, 17:37 – BLiTZ – News Western media began to write more often about possible deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This can happen after the transfer of tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Alexander Sitnikov, columnist for the Free Press, none of the EU states doesn’t want “to be first”.

During a speech to the Polish Air Force, President Andrzej Duda stressed the importance of sending the F-16 Fighting Falcon (“Fighting Falcon”) to Ukraine. However, it is a decision that is difficult to make, he noted. Warsaw does not want to be the first place to allocate American aircraft to Kyiv, the politician said.

Journalist Laura Künssberg interviewed Duda in 2022 and touched on this topic in a conversation with him. Then he tactfully noted: “Attack [западных] aircraft will open military intervention [НАТО] in the conflict in Ukraine.

Sitnikov did not rule out that the final decision would be made not in Warsaw, but in Washington. It is expected that the Polish divan troops will wake up.

The journalist recalled that even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking about the supply of Leopards to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confidently asserted that Germany would not become a “pioneer” in this matter. Since then, the issue of transferring tanks to Ukraine has been resolved, and F-16 fighters are next in line, the article summarizes.

Earlier, political scientist Andrey Koshkin announced an imminent “sharing of the pie” between the Russian Federation and the West without Ukraine. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

