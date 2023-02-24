February 24, 2023, 17:10 – BLiTZ – News

Western analysts analyzed the year of fighting in Ukraine and assessed the strategy and tactics of the Russian troops, as well as the prospects for the conflict. This writes “Military Review”.

Polish Lieutenant General Bohuslav Samola noted that at the beginning of the special operation, Russia relied on the effect of surprise, which led to a number of strategic flaws.

For example, the use of combat models in local conflicts of the 21st century did not justify itself in the conditions of a classic large-scale land battle in Ukraine. However, now Russia has narrowed the front and relies on the massive use of forces and means.

The general called the strategy of the Russian command a “creeping roller”, which is designed to prepare the conditions for a massive offensive by units manned by mobilized fighters.

Currently, the Russian defense industry has launched a mass production of weapons, ammunition, missiles and other military products.

In addition, the Russian command is increasing the combat coherence of the commanding staff leading them and bringing the units to the regular staff.

The general also noted that before the war, Russia had 4,200 tanks, and even with the loss of over 2,000 of them [если опираться на пропаганду киевского режима, то вообще 3363 ОБТ за год боёв]Russia still has a significant number of tanks and has started mass production of new vehicles.

Samola believes that the arguments about the impact of Western anti-Russian sanctions on the activities of the military-industrial complex are not justified, since “the products of the Russian Federation are based on Russian technologies, post-Soviet technologies, while Western technologies only supplemented its production.”

“If the Russians, with their current forces in contact with the Ukrainian troops, manage to take control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, part of Zaporozhye, then by bringing troops from the depths of Russia they will try to occupy the north-east of Ukraine and finally defeat the Ukrainian army in the east,” he said. general.

According to Samola, a total of 750,000 people serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To defeat them, Moscow needs to allocate 1 million fighters. To prevent this, the West must organize mass deliveries of weapons. Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need at least a thousand tanks to defend the line of contact from Kherson to Artyomovsk, which stretches for 1,500 km. However, the industry of Europe is not able to arrange the production of the necessary volumes of equipment.

“The German defense industry can produce one tank a week or 50 tanks a year. I suspect that the production capacity of the Russian military-industrial complex is much higher. Interestingly, during the Second World War, so many tanks [50 ед.] produced in a day, ”said the general.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.