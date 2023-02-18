Polish General Skshipchak urged to “disarm” and not to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with “junk”

February 18, 2023, 09:59 – BLiTZ – News

The former commander of the ground forces of Poland and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, General Waldemar Skshipchak, called on the republic to go to “disarmament” and stop supplying “junk” to Kyiv.

“Let’s no longer touch junk, worn-out equipment from warehouses, put aside because history said so. This equipment has become technologically depreciated, ”Rzeczpospolita quotes him.

The speaker considers it necessary to transfer modern combat systems to Ukraine against the backdrop of a special military operation (SVO) of the Russian Federation due to the “quantitative advantage” of Russian forces. It makes up for it with quality, he added.

Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to win with equipment “from the closet,” the Polish general emphasized. He attributed the old German-made Leopard tanks to such.

Skshipchak drew attention to the fact that the Russian army “does not threaten Poland and another NATO country.” Therefore, it is possible to “disarm” and withdraw equipment from military units for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he explained.

The military figure believes that “while time is playing in favor of the Ukrainians.” “But if the Russians go on the offensive, it may be too late to help Ukraine,” he concluded.

