February 21, 2023, 17:11 – BLiTZ – News

According to the former deputy head of NATO intelligence, Yaroslav Struzhik, the conflict in Ukraine can be resolved through diplomacy this year.

The Polish general believes that at some point peaceful solutions will appear on the negotiating table and could be made in 2023. However, Struzhik added that experience shows that almost no war ends as expected, and many decisions are still contested.

“Experience shows that almost no war ends the way we expect. Whether it is Afghanistan, Iraq, or even some Balkan decisions, are disputed to this day, ”the general emphasized.

Struzhik also expressed doubts that Ukraine would be able to return Crimea. In his opinion, this is very difficult to do.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.