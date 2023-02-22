Polish President Andrzej Duda on February 21, during a speech in Warsaw, misspoke and called Ukrainian soldiers Russian. This was written by the Polish newspaper Wprost.

“Ukraine has not fallen to this day, thanks to the heroism of the defenders of Ukraine, thanks to the heroism of Russian soldiers, but also thanks to the support that <…> the world renders to Ukraine”, — quotes the edition of his words.

The newspaper called the head of state’s reservation a failure.

Duda spoke in Warsaw on February 21 ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech.

Earlier that day, the leaders of the two countries held talks. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. Another topic was NATO expansion. Biden told Dude that he warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the possibility of integrating Finland into NATO, not knowing that Sweden would also renounce neutrality along with it.

On February 18, the former commander of the Polish Ground Forces, ex-deputy minister of defense of the country, General Waldemar Skrzypczak, said that Warsaw should “disarm” and transfer its military weapons to Ukraine from military units, instead of sending Kiev worn-out “junk” from warehouses.

Duda noted on February 12 that Russia would win in Ukraine if the West did not urgently send weapons.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

