Polish media reported on the upcoming meeting between Biden and Zelensky

US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Poland. On Wednesday, February 15, reports Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

It is noted that Zelensky will visit Poland if nothing extraordinary happens in the near future.

“It will be an official, full-fledged visit. We are working on it,” the newspaper quoted a source in Kyiv as saying.

Warsaw and Rzeszow are considered as a possible meeting place for the presidents.

Biden will visit Poland from February 20 to 22.

On February 10, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that during his visit, the American leader would announce Washington’s assistance to the Kyiv regime.

In addition, it was noted that Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. Also, the American leader will meet with the heads of the Bucharest Nine countries, a group of NATO allies on the eastern flank, to reaffirm the unwavering support of the alliance from the United States.

On Jan. 27, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Biden did not yet plan to visit Ukraine, but “would like to do it when the time is right.”

