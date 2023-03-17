March 17 - BLiTZ. Polish leader Andrzej Duda visited the Lucznik factory, which produces Grot submachine guns. During his visit, the president said that the expanding Republican army would need a million machine guns. We are talking about expanding to 300 thousand people.

Duda recalled the 1920s, when Poland was defending itself against “Soviet aggression” and had a million-strong army to defend itself. Now the country needs to have a million machine guns for security.

Kirby: White House hopes Xi Jinping will talk to Zelensky after visit to Moscow March 17, 2023 at 18:49

It is worth noting that Poland intends to create the largest land army on the European continent. The country is ready to spend 4% of its GDP on these needs. This is twice what NATO spends.