Political excitement increased in Jharkhand regarding Lok Sabha elections, this is the strategy of BJP, Congress on mission mode

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP is on mission 2024 mode. At the same time, the Congress has also prepared an action plan and is working hard. BJP has distributed work from its central leaders to MP-MLAs, office bearers and booth level workers. The party is working on 16 action plans in a month. The party’s campaign will be around the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre.

The MPs and MLAs of the party have been asked not to leave the area for a month. Through the Vikas Teerth program, the achievements of the central and state governments have to be taken to the public. A list of 1200 influential people has been made at every Lok Sabha level. MPs, MLAs and prominent leaders themselves have to meet eminent and influential people in the society. There is an instruction to make a list of 50 such people at the divisional level.

The MPs of Rajya Sabha have also been given accountability. He has been given responsibility in the seats where the party had lost. Beneficiary conference has to be held at the assembly level. There is a campaign to mobilize the beneficiaries of the central government. There will be a meeting at every Lok Sabha level in the month of June. In this, there is an instruction to mobilize the big leaders of the party. Door-to-door contact campaign will be conducted from 20 to 30 June. On the other hand, the Congress is also trying its best.

The focus will be on the seats where the BJP lagged behind in the last election. Strengthening the organization at the block and district level, a strategy has been made to take the party to the booths. Every committee is being investigated on the ground. The party is eyeing the ST-SC, OBC and minority vote bank at the assembly and Lok Sabha level. At the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha level, the party is running a leadership development program from these sections.

This program is of national level. There is a strategy to make inroads by bringing new faces in front. With this, the party will go among the common people regarding the schemes of the state government. Feedback has to be taken regarding the schemes of the state government by setting up a solution box at the block level. Congress’s strategy is that in 2024, BJP will surround the achievements of the central government with local issues and questions.

The central government has given the gift of inflation and unemployment. They are doing pilgrimage in the name of development, but the public knows the truth. The country has seen the fate of those running a communal agenda in Karnataka. BJP has lost the trust of the people. Our preparation is solid. The organization is being strengthened at the grassroots level. So far we have reviewed in 10 districts. The party is developing leadership potential among the marginalized sections of the society. We will take the works of the state government among the people.

Rajesh Thakur, State Congress President

BJP will take the work done at the grassroots level under the leadership of Narendra Modi at the center. The rights and self-respect of common people have increased in the country. We are people living among the public. Our public representatives work with the spirit of public service. Appeasement is not our policy. Our workers are going to be active throughout the year. Will take the achievements of the Central Government to every house. People had faith and will remain so. The defeat of the corrupt and those running familyism is certain.

Deepak Prakash, State President of BJP

BJP’s action plan



BJP MPs and MLAs are not to leave the constituency for a month, Rajya Sabha MPs are responsible for the lost seats, the organization has given 16 tasks in the month of June, a list of 1200 influential people in each Lok Sabha constituency has to be prepared and the MPs and MLAs have to meet themselves.

congress action plan



Improving organization at panchayat-booth level, leadership development program in SC-ST, OBC and minorities, state president himself will review every district, committee’s investigation at ground level. Taking feedback from the common people about the schemes of the state government, putting up solution boxes and taking suggestions from the people and contacting the beneficiaries of the state government, etc. are included in the action plan of the Congress for the preparation of elections.