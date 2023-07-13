Political flood in Delhi rains, AAP-BJP firing arrows at each other

On the one hand, there is a flood situation in Delhi. On the other hand, the process of allegations and counter-allegations is going on. The increasing water level in Yamuna is the biggest problem for Delhi at this time. Meanwhile, the BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government on this issue. The political war of words between AAP and the BJP began when flood water entered the city, submerging ITO and civil lines. After which thousands of people were removed from the low-lying areas of the flood. While the AAP leader blamed the Haryana government for releasing water into the Yamuna, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said nothing is free in Delhi.

Kejriwal left home to pose for photos: BJP President Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that when thousands of people were forced to move out of their homes, Kejriwal came out of his house to pose for photographs. He was missing for the last 6 days and now he has come out of his house to get his pictures taken. CM advertises everything. Couldn’t he have warned the people beforehand about the impending danger. Three water treatment plants are closed in Delhi, so obviously there will be shortage of drinking water and only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for all this.

Priyanka Kakkar targeted the BJP

At the same time, AAP also did not back down from retaliating to the BJP. Targeting the BJP, AAP’s national president Priyanka Kakkar said that the Haryana government is continuously releasing water to Delhi without giving it enough time. Everyone knows that BJP does not believe in federalism. If instead of releasing water continuously, Haryana had released water at an interval of 5-6 hours, what would have been the loss? At least give us time to release water from Delhi.” Priyanka Kakkar tweeted, “BJP is only thinking about its dirty politics.”

Metro services slowed down

Metro services have slowed down due to water near Yamuna Bank Metro station. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted that entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station have been temporarily closed due to rising water level of Yamuna river. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. At the same time, due to the rising water level, as a precautionary measure, the metro train is crossing four bridges of Yamuna at a limited speed of 30 km per hour.

Arvind Kejriwal requested people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people not to use the roads around the river after the water level in Yamuna rose to 208.48 metres. Kejriwal tweeted that the water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46 meters. Due to rising water level, water has come on the roads around Yamuna. You are requested not to travel on these roads. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important.