New Delhi, 03 July (Hindustan Times). Political parties will now be able to file financial accounts online. The Election Commission has developed a web portal for filing three details. Political parties will now be able to submit contribution reports, audited annual accounts and election expenditure details by political parties through this portal.

The Commission has informed about this in a letter written to all political parties. The commission has two objectives behind this. One is to remove filing difficulties and the other is to ensure timely filing of accounts in a standardized format. According to the commission, online availability of data is expected to increase the level of compliance and transparency.

For this, an on-line portal and a manual explaining the practical usage and frequently asked questions have been prepared. Training sessions will be organized by the commission for the teams.