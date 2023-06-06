Political rhetoric continues on Odisha train accident, TMC responds to BJP’s allegation

Odisha Train Accident Updates: The debate between the political parties continues after the Odisha train accident. The party and the opposition are constantly targeting each other. Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy has hit back at BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari’s statement of TMC’s conspiracy behind this accident.

What did MP Saugata Roy say

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that we do not pay attention to what Shubhendu Adhikari says… We are not afraid of CBI. He said that earlier Abhishek Banerjee has answered all the questions asked by the Enforcement Directorate.

what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that political rhetoric is going on regarding the Odisha train accident. On one hand TMC blames BJP for this incident. On the other hand, West Bengal LOP and BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has made a big allegation on TMC. Shubhendu Adhikari said that this incident is a conspiracy of TMC. Making serious allegations on TMC, he said that why are they getting so nervous since yesterday when this incident is from another state. Why are you afraid of CBI investigation?

Saugata replied on Shubhendu’s statement

Shubhendu alleges that TMC people tapped the phones of both the railway officials with the help of the police. How did these people know about the conversation between the two railway officials? How did the conversation get leaked? This should come in the CBI investigation. If this thing does not come out in the investigation, Shubhendu Adhikari will approach the court. After this statement of Shubhendu, TMC has replied.

Odisha train accident: TMC conspiracy, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari opposes CBI probe Adhikari