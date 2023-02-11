Connect with us
Политолог Кортунов усомнился в участии Грузии в конфликте РФ и Украины

Political scientist Andrei Kortunov assessed the likelihood of Georgia’s participation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

February 11 – BLiTZ. As he writes “Lenta.ru”, now Ukraine expects more support from Georgia. According to Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council, there is an opinion in Georgia that Ukraine is drawing the country into a conflict with Russia.The expert points out that Kyiv, “dreaming” of “victory”, shares these dreams with Georgia, promising Tbilisi support for the return of South Ossetia and Abkhazia to Georgia. That is, Georgia, in fact, is promised a potential carrot, for which Tbilisi must immediately rush and begin to support Kyiv.

However, Georgia is not going to join the Western sanctions regime against Russia. In addition, Kyiv and Tbilisi do not agree on the fate of the former President of Georgia, citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine of trying to drag the country into hostilities

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.

