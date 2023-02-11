News
Political scientist Andrei Kortunov assessed the likelihood of Georgia’s participation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
However, Georgia is not going to join the Western sanctions regime against Russia. In addition, Kyiv and Tbilisi do not agree on the fate of the former President of Georgia, citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused Ukraine of trying to drag the country into hostilities
February 11, 2023 at 19:00
Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.