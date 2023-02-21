Political scientist appreciated Putin’s message to the Federal Assembly

Director of Political Analysis of the Institute of Social Marketing (INSOMAR) Viktor Poturemsky on Tuesday, February 21, in an interview with Izvestia, highlighted the main points of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly.

According to the expert, there was a great demand in society for the topics that were raised by the president in his speech. In particular, this concerns issues related to the course of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass, as well as the development of protection for the mobilized and their families.

“The demand in society for this was very large and the message is a big event from the point of view of the authorities and Russian society,” Poturemsky added.

Aleksey Chesnakov, head of the scientific council of the Center for Current Politics, in turn, singled out the Russian leader’s statement that elections to local and regional authorities in September of this year, as well as presidential elections in 2024, will be held in strict accordance with the law.

“This is a very important signal that the political system is stable, works despite various emergency external and internal circumstances, and for the president, the formation of a vertical of power and elections to representative authorities and local self-government are an important element of the legitimacy of the political structure,” he stressed. .

The presidential address to the Federal Assembly began at 12:00 on February 21 at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. One of the main topics of the event was the special operation to protect Donbass. In addition, the head of state touched upon the economy, education, the institution of the family and more.

During his speech, the president stressed that Russia had managed to reach a completely new stage of economic development. According to the head of state, the Russian Federation will respond to any challenges, because one big, close-knit people lives in this country.

As the head of state summarized, Russia is an open country with a distinctive civilization, and the hallmarks of the Russian people are generosity, breadth of soul, mercy and compassion, as well as solidarity. It is this cohesion that allows the Russian Federation to respond to any external challenges.