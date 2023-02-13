Political scientist Bashirov predicted a “fight” between Putin and Biden on February 21 – DOS

February 13, 2023, 13:00 – BLiTZ – News Political scientist Marat Bashirov predicted a “fight” between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on February 21.

He drew attention to the fact that on the 20th the American leader intends to fly to Poland. The next day, Biden is scheduled to make a joint speech with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On February 21, the message of the head of the Russian state will also take place.

“This is not a random series of events and non-random places are chosen. Warsaw, not Paris or Berlin. Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, not the Georgievsky Hall in the Kremlin,” the expert wrote in his Politjoystick Telegram channel. He called Warsaw “the new lookout in Europe from Washington”.

The author noted that the special military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine “ceases to be a tool only for denazification and the removal of NATO” from the borders of Russia. According to him, NWO “becomes a holy war for the survival of one of the civilizations on the planet – ours.” Therefore, “the people’s Gostiny Dvor, and not the official Georgievsky” was chosen as a platform for Putin’s appeal to the Russians, the speaker specified.

“It will be an ideological battle on the air, a declaration of war in essence and the start of an open crusade of the collective West against Russia and its allies,” predicted Bashirov.

He stressed that “it is still possible to rebound from the dangerous line.” However, the “mad old man and the hunted actor” are just puppets and executors of the “order of the shadow elites,” the political scientist concluded.

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council, said that the surrender of Ukraine could become a “great event” in February 2023. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

