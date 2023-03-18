News

Political scientist Dudakov: Trump will not be hindered by arrest to continue the fight for the presidency of the United States

By Desk Blitz
Официальный сайт президента США www.whitehouse.gov (Lawrence Jackson) 
                        March 18 - BLiTZ.  The former US president said that he could be arrested in the near future.  Called on supporters to participate in protests in all states of the country.  Expert political scientist Malek Dudakov gave his assessment of what is happening.  PolitExpert reports.

They are trying to accuse Trump of paying a bribe for a scandal involving an adult film actress. According to the majority, it will not be possible to detain the former president for a long time, but the situation will become a precedent.

According to the expert, Donald Trump will not be stopped by the threat of arrest. Trump will continue his campaign. Trump is currently one of the most popular politicians in the United States, based on polling data. It is worth emphasizing that Biden’s ratings are rapidly flying down.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Democrats are trying to intimidate Donald Trump. The latter has a real chance of becoming President of the United States.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter. 
                        Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused the New York Attorney of political persecution of Donald Trump March 18, 2023 at 20:22

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: