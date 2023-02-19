Political scientist Eliseeva lists four main points of Putin’s message – DOS

February 19, 2023, 11:12 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist Natalia Eliseeva named four key points from the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. This writes the publication “Tsargrad”.

According to her, the central theme of his speech will be a special operation in Ukraine.

The political strategist said that in general, the speech of the head of state in such a short period of time was overgrown with many conspiracy theories and forecasts. In her opinion, most of them are not at all close to reality.

The main point of the meeting, of course, is the actions of the RF Armed Forces in the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. The second item to be discussed will be international relations. In particular, this topic will be considered in the current conditions of Western pressure. Eliseeva noted that the sanctions against Russia have actually turned the perception of reality in all countries, so that Moscow’s current contacts with other states are a really important issue on the agenda.

The third and fourth issues in Putin’s speech are the topics of social policy and the life of Russian citizens in the new regions of the country. These issues will discuss new methods of providing state social support to citizens of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye, the political scientist summed up.

