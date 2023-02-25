As he writes “ Lenta.ru ”, at the moment, China, India and Israel can act as mediators between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by candidate of political sciences, associate professor of the Academy of Labor and Social Relations Pavel Feldman.

However, Turkey still has the greatest chances for mediation between Russia and Ukraine, which, firstly, is territorially much closer to Russia and Ukraine than the countries named by him. Secondly, negotiations between the conflicting countries have already been held in Turkey. And thirdly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during the conflict.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.