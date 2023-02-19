Political scientist Gubin allowed China to provide assistance to Russia in a special operation in Ukraine

February 19, 2023, 13:58 – BLiTZ – News

Andrey Gubin, an associate professor at Far Eastern Federal University and a Ph.D. in political science, believes that China may consider helping Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine if certain conditions are met. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

Gubin notes that China is clearly in favor of cessation of hostilities and calls on all parties to stop the conflict, so it is more about diplomatic support.

The political scientist said that China is closely following the developments and makes decisions based on the current situation. Russia did not ask China for help, and officially the two countries are not allies. However, China is concerned about European security issues, and China’s geopolitical breakdown is also related to this issue.

If we talk about material assistance, then Gubin believes that it is difficult to say about the beginning of some kind of official support. However, if Russia takes the initiative and asks China for help, then China will most likely consider this issue within the framework of its interests.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.