February 14, 2023, 10:38 – BLiTZ – News If Western countries stop supplying the Kiev regime with financial and military assistance, then Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will continue to fight anyway. This is discussed by political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko, transmits “Warfare”.

In his opinion, the head of Ukraine has ceased to be a “man of war”, linking his position in the country’s leadership exclusively with military operations. It is also accepted all over the world. As a result, Zelensky became a hostage of his own conflict.

Ishchenko compared him with Napoleon Bonaparte, who also could not stop in time, because he needed a victory all the time. “Similarly, Zelensky, who promised the Ukrainians victory. He cannot stop the war, on no terms other than to defeat Russia, ”the expert noted. That is why the head of the Kyiv regime is forced to travel around Europe and beg everyone around for help and additional weapons.

At the same time, the political scientist stressed that Zelensky still expects to draw the West into a confrontation with Russia, so that the United States and Europe become direct, direct opponents of Moscow. The Armed Forces of Ukraine require additional forces, which can be easily provided by NATO soldiers. However, in the West they do not think about this option – they are used to resolving conflicts by proxy, so the President of Ukraine can only watch the defeat of his own country.

Earlier, MP Shvytkin said that Zelensky should sign the surrender on February 23. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

