February 25, 2023 at 06:28 pm

“At the moment, definitely not. If the Armed Forces of Ukraine could attack the Crimea, they would have done it long ago,” Kornilov summed up.

Columnist MIA “Russia Today” Vladimir Kornilov told the publication RIA FAN his opinion about the “return” of the Crimea to Ukraine. Kornilov believes that the intention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “return” the peninsula is doomed to failure. Kornilov also noted that Zelensky has been dreaming about this for more than a year.

Kornilov recalled that on the eve of 2022, Zelensky promised to record the next New Year’s greetings from Sevastopol, but these plans were not destined to come true.