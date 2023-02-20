Political scientist Lukyanov: Everything will not end soon

February 20, 2023, 14:12 – BLiTZ – News

Chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, director of scientific work of the Valdai Club Fyodor Lukyanov, in an interview with MK, said that he did not believe in the completion of the special operation this year.

“By the involvement of a variety of interests – direct and indirect participants – the conflict has acquired a very significant scale,” he said, adding that the situation in Ukraine is only part of the global confrontation.

The expert added that the prolongation of hostilities in Ukraine will have the least tangible impact on the United States, which suffer the least losses in this conflict.

For Europe, the continuation of the confrontation between Moscow and Kyiv is beneficial in that discussions of mutual claims and disagreements are stopped for this time.

“For the United States or even Europe, Ukraine, cynically speaking, can be considered as a bargaining chip, that is, its fate for the fate of the West is important, but not decisive,” Lukyanov added.

He acknowledged that the West managed to divert Russia from action on the world stage, concentrating all its attention exclusively on resolving the Ukrainian issue, which can be considered local, not global.

“I would venture to suggest that, contrary to the statements of Russian leaders, primarily the president himself, that we had no choice, the situation contained options for behavior. And it provided for a more subtle game, ”the political scientist concluded.

