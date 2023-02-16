February 16, 2023, 18:32 – BLiTZ – News According to political scientist Vladimir Olenchenko, the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to Poland, scheduled for February 20-22, has several goals. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

One of them is to express support for the Polish leadership and call for the consolidation of the NATO member countries, among which there are contradictions and discontent. Another goal is to support the Polish government in the light of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In particular, this applies to the Law and Justice party, associated with the current political leadership of Poland, which is losing popularity with voters.

Biden is also expected to give a speech to consolidate NATO members and continue supporting Ukraine. The US views Poland as its main ally in support of Kyiv, while the Polish government insists on active support for Ukraine.

However, according to polls, dissatisfaction with the policy pursued by the government of the country is ripening among the Polish population, and Poles tend to believe that Ukraine should be supported, but not interfered in its affairs.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

