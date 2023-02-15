Political scientist Samonkin called artificial panic due to unknown flying objects

February 15, 2023, 10:38 – BLiTZ – News Information about unknown flying objects in such numbers has not been published since the 90s, when science fiction films and series like The X-Files had a significant impact on society and similar messages filled the pages of the American media. About it writes “360”, quoting the words of the chairman of the board of the ANO “Center for Research and Development of Eurasianism” Yuri Samonkin.

In a conversation with reporters, the expert said that all flying objects were created, of course, on Earth and belong to China, Iran, North Korea or other states that are developing their own intelligence equipment.

“By and large, China is trolling the US from some point of view. Americans say they are very concerned about their national security, but at the same time they maintain an open sky that resembles a courtyard. The Chinese use it, and they like it,” the political scientist said.

He also stressed that the dissemination of information about unidentified objects over the territories of other countries of the world leads to the strengthening of suspicions that the hysteria is artificial. Samonkin suggested that this may be done in order to distract citizens from the economic and energy crises, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the general decline in living standards.

“The meme has already been picked up by the European media. They put forward various hypotheses, including comments from ufologists. Against this background, there is a hushing up of internal problems that are of greater concern to ordinary people. The layman needs conspiracy theories to distract him from the real geopolitical catastrophe and economic impasse, where the EU countries and the US government have brought the world, ”said the specialist.

He recalled that cases of detection of unidentified objects in the sky over Russia were also recorded. However, the government and the military did not disseminate this information in the media, trying not to once again escalate public sentiment, Samonkin noted. At present, modern technologies make it possible to monitor very carefully any illegal intrusions into Russian airspace, he stressed.

“A vivid example is the US withdrawal from the open skies treaty, when they banned reconnaissance over their territory, but at the same time very often invaded the airspace of our country. We have always monitored these signals. Therefore, Russia is ready for such challenges, unlike the United States, ”the political scientist summed up his words.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that military specialist Yuri Knutov also thought about the aircraft shot down over the territory of the United States. He told what it could be and why these events caused such a stir in the States.

