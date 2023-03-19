March 19 - BLiTZ. Washington, without hiding, doubts the success of the “spring offensive” advertised by the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv, but does not stop pumping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons to confront the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

America is afraid of the total defeat of neo-Nazi troops by our fighters on the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR.

This statement was made by American political scientist Dmitry Simes. On television, the specialist stated that the United States has shifted the focus in military supplies to neo-Nazis from armored vehicles to long-range weapons.

“They say that the main thing will not even be a breakthrough of tanks, but a significant pumping of the Ukrainian armed forces with NATO artillery, the provision of more long-range artillery and new air defense systems to combat the RF Armed Forces,” quotes analytics resource “Federal News Agency”.

BLiTZ wrote: the well-known Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov assessed the situation in the zone of the special military operation for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. In social media, the journalist described the situation on the front line as “the stage of active waiting.”

The Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Russian Armed Forces near the city of Orekhov March 19, 2023 at 13:19

Earlier, political scientist Anton Bredikhin said that Washington guaranteed personal safety to the head of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv and his loved ones. They can also expect “new roles” after the end of the SVO.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.