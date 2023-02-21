Political scientist Timofeev predicted the future fate of START – News

February 21, 2023, 15:29 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Theory at MGIMO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Ivan Timofeev, in an interview with RIA Novosti, predicted the future fate of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). In his opinion, Russia will not work together with the United States to extend it.

On Tuesday, February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, announced the suspension of the participation of the Russian side in the START.

Timofeev recalled that the document continues to be valid until the expiration of the corresponding period, which should come in the near future.

“The fact that we are suspending our participation in it says that it is unlikely that Russia will work with the United States to extend it. Most likely, having reached the expiration date, it will simply not be extended, ”the news agency quotes Timofeev as saying.

The political scientist called Russia’s decision expected and suggested that against the background of the current situation, it is possible to build up nuclear weapons of all countries of the nuclear “five” in one form or another.

Earlier it was reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed regret on the part of the Alliance in connection with Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Further Measures to Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START).

At the same time, Stolteberg stressed that NATO is calling on the Russian Federation to reconsider the decision to suspend participation in the New START, “since it dismantles the nuclear arms control mechanism.”

