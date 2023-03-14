March 14 - BLiTZ. A political scientist from Russia and a representative of the CIS Institute, Vladimir Zharikhin, explained why the United States of America is in no hurry to cover up its tracks after the sabotage at Nord Stream. The information was provided by the Free Press publication.

Political scientist Zharikhin is sure that the truth has long been known. It was installed after the terrorist attack on Nord Stream took place in 2022. But the US is trying to “hide” the truth and keep it from the public.

The United States, with the help of the American media, effectively “hides” and “silences” the truth. This is due to the fact that America has a strong influence.

Photo: PJSC Gazprom official website www.gazprom.ru

Recall that on March 14, Russia’s representative to the UN Security Council, Dmitry Polyansky, said that the Russian side had demonstrated correspondence with three Western countries regarding the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Due to the fact that the United States has lost its ability to hide and “cover up” traces, now it has come to an investigation at the UN. Several years ago, Washington carefully rechecked the information so that no one would think that the American side could undermine something.

