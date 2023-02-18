French politician and former MEP Florian Filippo said that French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the country to war. He expressed this opinion on Saturday, February 18, in his Twitter account.

In particular, Philipot commented on Macron’s words that Paris is ready for a protracted conflict in Ukraine.

The politician urged to stop the President of France. He advised the French leader himself to listen to the opinion of the French, who, according to Filipot, do not share the policy of the president, who “is on errands with American hawks.”

“Did he ask the opinion of the French? Well, of course not! This man, who is on errands with American hawks, will lead us to war, ”the politician wrote.

The day before, Twitter users criticized the President of France for saying that Russia could not win the conflict in Ukraine. In his Twitter account, the French leader wrote that Russia “cannot and should not win” in the confrontation with Ukraine. According to commentators, questioning the security of the Russian Federation is madness. They urged Macron to pay attention to the problems of his own country, since the main priority of the president should be the interests of his own people.

Earlier in the day, Macron urged Europe to rearm and increase investment in the defense industry. He pointed out that if Europeans want peace, they must provide themselves with the means to do so. Europe, according to him, needs to be re-equipped by strengthening the production and technological base.

On February 16, the Financial Times newspaper announced the devastation of European weapons arsenals due to the conflict in Ukraine. As a result, Western defense ministers are starting to wonder how long they can maintain the current level of military support for Kyiv.

On February 14, the Le Figaro newspaper, citing National Assembly deputy Julien Rancoule, noted that the French Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of ammunition against the backdrop of assistance to Kiev, this may increase disagreements on the issue of supporting Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 1, Ukraine and France agreed to supply French radars for Ukrainian air defense systems. The day before, the President of France announced the possibility of deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine by Western countries. However, he stressed that the transfer of such weapons should not lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

