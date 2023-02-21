Politician Markov praised Putin’s message – DOS

February 21, 2023, 14:55 – BLiTZ – News

Russia is ready for a long-term special military operation in Ukraine. And the stronger the pressure from the West and the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime, the further the Russian army will be forced to go. It is these theses that are top priority in the message of President Vladimir Putin, diplomat and politician Sergei Markov believes.

The message of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly was announced on February 21. In addition to Russian TV channels, the appeal was broadcast live all over the world.

“Russia is ready for a lengthy special operation. Russia suspends suspends participation in the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. The annexed territories are forever. The more the West gives arms to Ukraine, the further the Russian army will be forced to go. The Kiev regime is Nazi, Ukraine is an occupied country. There is no independent Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people are fraternal to us, that is, this is a liberation operation, ”Sergey Markov listed the main theses of the president.

Many expected that Vladimir Putin would legitimize the word “war” in his message. However, the President of Russia insists that we are holding a NWO, the politician added.

In addition, Sergei Markov noted a certain appeal to those businessmen who remained in the West. That is, an amnesty for those who realized the fallacy of their position and decided to return to Russia remains relevant.

“The President spoke in the vein that the West will still take everything it can from Russian entrepreneurs. And they should return home before it’s too late, ”concluded the analyst.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin declared invalid the decree on the foreign policy of the Russian Federation.