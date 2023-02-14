The United States will not supply ATACMS missiles as part of military assistance to Ukraine, since the US military themselves are currently experiencing a shortage of these weapons. About this on Monday, February 13, wrote the publication Politico.

It is noted that US representatives during meetings at the Pentagon explained to the Ukrainian side that the transfer of ATACMS to Kyiv would deplete the arsenals of the US Armed Forces. And this would lower Washington’s combat readiness in case of possible conflicts in the future.

Moreover, another reason for the US delay in deliveries of ATACMS is the fear that Ukraine will attack Russian territory with new missiles, which will violate the “red lines” drawn by the Kremlin.

“With any package [военной помощи Украине] we always take into account our readiness and our own reserves, providing Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield,” said a senior US Department of Defense official. According to him, Washington has other ways to provide Kyiv with weapons to achieve its goals.

Politico sources noted that it is likely that Kyiv will request ATACMS not from the United States, but from one of its allies, using American funding for this. Possible countries mentioned are South Korea, Poland, Romania, Greece, Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain.

Earlier, on February 12, Colonel Douglas McGregor, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, said that Washington and its allies were running out of resources for further military assistance to Ukraine. He pointed out that Western countries, in particular, quickly depleted their stocks of NASAMS and HIMARS missiles, and they have no reserve capacity. In parallel, the Russian army was able to quickly increase production

On February 9, Douglas McGregor said that the industry of Western countries is not coping with the problem of replenishing Ukraine’s ammunition against the backdrop of its failures on the battlefield. In this regard, the soldier urged to stop providing military support to Kyiv.

On February 7, the Financial Times reported that the Ukrainian conflict has caused a crisis in the supply of ammunition and its components in Europe. As specified in the material, record demand for ammunition creates a huge burden on industrial capacity. Kyiv requires more than 5,000 shells daily, the same amount as a small European state orders for a year.

Prior to that, on February 3, the Pentagon announced a $2.175 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which included HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and ammunition for Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems. In addition, the United States included GLSDB projectiles in the package, which can fly about 150 km.

On February 1, the Daily Mail tabloid reported that there was a shortage of heavy guns in the British army after the delivery of 30 AS-90 self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine. It is reported that at the moment the British armed forces are looking around the world for Swedish Archer self-propelled guns and South Korean K9 Thunder to replenish supplies.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story and bring more trouble to Kyiv.”

