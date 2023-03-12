Politico: Differences grow between Kiev and Washington over Artemivsk and Crimea

March 12 - BLiTZ. In recent weeks, disagreements have arisen between the United States and Ukraine over the situation in Artemivsk and Kyiv’s desire to return Crimea by all means, about this <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/12/biden-united-states-ukraine-relationship-cracks-00086654">writes</a> American publication Politico, citing its sources.

It is noted that the United States has already advised Kyiv several times to leave Artemovsk. Also, the administration of President Joe Biden warned Zelensky that some violent actions outside of Ukraine are unacceptable, alluding to Crimea.

A new point of tension has also appeared – “sabotage on the Nord Streams”, in which Ukrainian saboteurs are allegedly involved.

On the territory of Ukraine, Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24.