Politico: EU completes work on 2 billion euro project for Ukraine

March 15 - BLiTZ. At the next meeting of the European Union, the international organization announced the completion of the preparatory part of the joint deal for Ukraine in the amount of 2 billion euros. Agency <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-war-european-union-ammunition-supplies-deal/" target="_blank">Politico</a> announced the details of the contract to help Kyiv.

The EU countries have prepared a project, as a result of which military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2 billion euros will be allocated. Due to the fact that the EU countries cooperate, the costs for them will be less. The main reason why they decided to create joint work in the EU was the reduction of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If the EU countries are ready to send at the same moment a new package of “aid” to Ukraine, they will receive one part of one billion euros. To minimize the costs of Western countries. The remaining one billion EU will spend on the purchase of shells for Ukraine.

Recall that for a long time in the European Union did not spread about the creation of this assistance to Ukraine.

