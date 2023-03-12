March 12 - BLiTZ. Rein Epler, one of the deputies of the Estonian Parliament from the EKRE party, has been named the politician with the most terrible and provocative hairstyle. According to Politico magazine, Epler's hairstyle was recognized as the most unattractive and disgusting.

Thus, according to an article by columnist Ol Dallison, the disgusting appearance of the Estonian surpassed the ridiculous hairstyles of former US President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians in a survey conducted at the end of December last year called the former British Prime Minister Johnsons “the strangest politician” because of his appearance.

MEP Beck: Hints of US guilt in undermining Nord Stream are inconvenient for the German authorities