March 21 - BLiTZ. US action against China continues at a rapid pace. This includes economic restrictions on certain Chinese companies, as well as American interference in Taiwan. Reports "Military Review".

Foreign experts report on the gradual and confident formation of some countries as a single anti-American bloc. In this case, we are talking about Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela.

It is important to note the close cooperation that is only getting stronger within the framework of the SCO between Russia, Iran and China.

Many media write about the development of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow. Here it is worth noting the truce between Saudi Arabia and Iran thanks to China.

