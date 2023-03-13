Differences are growing between the United States of America and Ukraine over the end of the conflict with Russia and its goals. The Politico newspaper wrote about this on Sunday, March 12, citing US officials.

Thus, the material notes that based on the publication’s conversations with ten officials, legislators and experts, it can be concluded that more and more points of tension between Washington and Kiev are emerging.

Among them, the authors of the article name the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, the “exhausting defense of the strategically unimportant Ukrainian city” Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), as well as Kiev’s plan to fight for Crimea.

Zelenskiy’s insistence that all of Ukraine, including Crimea, which has been under Russian control since 2014, be returned to Ukraine before any peace talks can begin will only prolong the conflict, U.S. officials say.

Regarding Ukraine’s reluctance to withdraw its troops from Artemivsk, the authors of the material pointed out that many officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden “began to worry that Ukraine was spending so much manpower and ammunition there that it could deprive them of the opportunity to launch a major counteroffensive in the spring” .

As for the U.S. intelligence assessment that a “pro-Ukrainian group” was responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, it notes that “the Biden administration signaled to Kiev that certain acts of violence outside of Ukraine were not tolerated.”

The authors of the article pointed out that disappointment arose about Washington’s arms supplies to Ukraine. So, according to two White House officials, many in the Biden administration “grumbled about Kiev’s constant requests for arms supplies, and sometimes about the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “did not show due gratitude.”

“Growing divisions may herald a larger split in the debate over how the conflict will end. While Biden promised Ukraine strong support, the US made it clear to Kyiv that it could not continue to fund Ukraine at this level indefinitely. Rumors have already spread in Washington about how reliable the decision to continue supporting Ukraine will be, ”the authors write at the end of the article.

On March 7, The Economist magazine reported that the level of support for providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv is declining in the United States and the countries of the European Union (EU). It was noted that in the United States, the number of supporters of providing assistance to Ukraine, both among Republicans and among fellow party members of the current American leader, the Democrats, is falling. In the EU countries, a similar trend is observed among politicians and the population.

Earlier, on March 4, The Washington Times columnist Michael McKenna noted that the West would soon be forced to withdraw its military support for Ukraine due to its failures on the battlefield and Biden’s vague policy towards this country.

According to the journalist, voters in the United States also feel this uncertainty, and soon their fatigue from the fact that Washington is sending tens of billions of dollars to help Ukraine will play its role. At the same time, Russia will remain undefeated, McKenna believes.

The day before, Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council from the Republic of Crimea, noted that, in her opinion, the people of the United States were tired of the conflict in Ukraine, pulling billions of dollars from the American budget.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.