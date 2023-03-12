Politico: RT will keep coming back. They have an amazing ability to re-grow their audience

March 12 - BLiTZ. The Spanish publication Politico was surprised by the ability of the Russian TV channel "Russia Today" to quickly gain an audience on YouTube video hosting after the blocking of channels associated with the channel, which YouTube began to produce after the start of a special operation in Ukraine.

Politico notes that RT is able to quickly restore the Hispanic audience on new accounts.

“And yet, the voice of RT did not stop. Over the past year, RT has been able to repeatedly inject its content into the YouTube ecosystem, which has created at least six Kremlin-linked channels.

According to estimates by Spanish journalists, RT managed to collect more than 39 million views on YouTube during this time.

