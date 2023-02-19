The participants in the Munich conference are nervous because they anticipate the end of the existing world order. Columnist Matthew Karnitznig wrote about this in his article for the newspaper. Politico on Saturday, February 18th.

“We all know that a storm is brewing,” said the dean of the German Marshall Center College of International and Security Studies, whose words are quoted in the material.

According to the author of the article, for some participants, the atmosphere in the overcrowded Bayerischer Hof hotel, where the conference takes place, even resembled 1938. Then a conference was held in the Bavarian capital, the result of which was the infamous Munich Agreement, according to which the European powers ceded the Czechoslovak Sudetenland to Germany, led by Adolf Hitler. Shortly after this event, World War II began.

According to the author of the article, the behavior of the German leadership, which is ready, at least in words, for a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, can be considered a special sign of European leaders’ concern. This, according to Karnitznig, is evidenced by the changed rhetoric of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the statements of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, calling for arming the Kiev regime.

“In other words, if the Germans have already realized the dangers of the current geopolitical situation in the world, this may well be the moment to really start to worry,” the author of the article summed up.

On the same day, French politician and former MEP Florian Filippo declared that the 59th Munich Security Conference was a step in World War III. He noted that the reasons are that the NATO alliance is losing in the confrontation with Russia.

The politician appreciated the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the readiness to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. According to the French politician, such a decision by a member country of the NATO alliance pushes the world to the start of the Third World War.

Prior to that, on February 10, Filippo indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union were provoking World War III. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

On February 6, Morawiecki said that the country’s authorities admit the possibility that the conflict in Ukraine will lead to the Third World War.

Earlier, in December 2022, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the United States and its allies had brought the world to the brink of a third world war. The deputy noted that Washington is acting immorally, creating “real world-class threats to achieve its geopolitical goals.” However, the West lives by other values ​​and follows a perverted ideology, Belik emphasized.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.