Politics boiled over after urine incident on tribal youth in MP, accused Pravesh Shukla arrested

Madhya Pradesh Politics has boiled over after the urine incident on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. It is reported that the accused Pravesh Shukla has been arrested after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered strict action on this matter. According to a report by news agency ANI, Pravesh Shukla was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police late on Tuesday night. Sidhi district’s Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patel told during a media interaction that a case has been registered against accused Pravesh Shukla under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC-ST Act. He said that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

Let us inform that Drunk Pravesh Shukla has been accused of urinating on a tribal youth. A video of this urine incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media, in which the accused person is seen urinating on a young man in an inebriated condition. It is being told in the report of the TV news channel that after urinating on the tribal youth, the accused Pravesh Shukla had also got the victim to write an affidavit.

Taking action, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered strict action after the video went viral. CM Chouhan said, National Security Act (NSA) will also be imposed on the accused. The accused person has been identified as Pravesh Shukla. Here the police has arrested the accused person. Police has registered a case against the accused person Pravesh Shukla under section 294,504 of IPC and SC/ST Act.

Accused’s connection with BJP

The person accused of urinating on a tribal youth is being described as the representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla. While the youth on whom the accused urinated, he is a resident of Karondi village in Sidhi district. Here, after the matter came to the fore, BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla from Sidhi said, neither he (the accused in the viral video) is my colleague, nor is he my representative. He has nothing to do with the BJP in any way. The video has just come to my notice. The incident is inhuman. Strict action should be taken against the accused.

Kamal Nath attacked BJP

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath attacked the BJP after the video of him urinating on a tribal youth surfaced. He said, there is no place in a civilized society for such a heinous and fallen act with the youth of tribal society. He further said, the accused youth is being told of BJP. Attacking the BJP, Kamal Nath said, Madhya Pradesh is already number one in tribal atrocities. This incident has put me to shame. He demanded strict action against the youth. Another Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria called BJP anti-tribal.

I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also invoke NSA against him, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. pic.twitter.com/fDKLw8cpKo

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 4, 2023



BJP distanced itself from the accused youth

After the case of urinating on a tribal youth came to the fore, the BJP has shrugged its shoulders. BJP leader Ashish Aggarwal tweeted and said, a person named Pravesh Shukla has no relation with BJP. He further said, BJP will always oppose every heinous act that will be done against the tribal society. He further said, BJP demands strictest action against the accused person.