March 16 - BLiTZ. An article from the Serbian publication Politika, published in InoSMI, argues that globalization is coming to an end and is being replaced by regionalism based on geographic proximity and historical ties. The economic building is crumbling, and all the basic postulates of globalization have been turned into weapons of new forms of war. Growing divergences between powers are fueling conflicts in different parts of the world, and the world is looking for new options.

However, challenges such as climate change and epidemics require a united front of struggle, which was promised by globalization but has not been achieved. The major powers are choosing their own path, and globalization is being replaced by regionalism. The tyranny of the financial sector has brought society to the brink of collapse, and the world is looking for new options.

