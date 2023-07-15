Politics intensified on BJP leader Rajesh Aggarwal’s statement on Bareilly MP, know what it means

Bareilly : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national treasurer and former cabinet minister Rajesh Agarwal has opened his love (Jumba) on the politics of Bareilly after a long time. But, this time discussions have started in the politics of Bareilly as soon as he opens his Zumba. Calling the media at home, he had spoken about the “posts will have to be left to the elders for the next generation” in the midst of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

After this various discussions have started. However, his relationship with Bareilly Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar has been strained for a long time. It is well known. However, both the leaders never spoke openly on each other, but this time after the statement of BJP’s National Treasurer Rajesh Agarwal, different meanings are being extracted. Political experts are telling that Rajesh Agarwal is a very old politician.

Bareilly has been an MLA from the city and cantt assembly for 6 times, while he has been a minister twice in the BJP government of UP. Such a big statement will not be given without the intention of the party high command. He avoids the headlines by making statements in the media. However, relations with media people are better. But, this time he has given a statement by calling the media at home.

It is hoped that the BJP high command will also indicate in getting a statement against the Bareilly Lok Sabha MP. Because, the enmity (bad relationship) of former cabinet minister Rajesh Agarwal has been there for a long time. But, he never made a political attack on the MP of his own party by calling the media.

Left the post at the age of 75

Former cabinet minister Rajesh Agarwal was the cabinet finance minister in the UP government. But he resigned after attaining the age of 75. However, he is the national treasurer of the party, but now Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar will turn 75 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was born on 1 November 1948. He will turn 75 on November 1, 2023. However, PM Narendra Modi has also advised those who have completed the age of 75 to take rest. Due to this, tickets of many big leaders have been cut. Due to this discussions have started regarding the ticket of MP Santosh Gangwar.

Know the stature of Santosh Gangwar in politics

Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar is very old in politics. For the first time in the year 1980, he contested from Bhojipura assembly. But, the elections were lost. After this, contested the Lok Sabha elections in the year 1984. This time he lost again, but his spirits did not decrease. However, Santosh Gangwar defeated Congress MP Begum Abida in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. She was a two-time MP from here.

In this election, Santosh Gangwar got 159502 votes, while Begum Abida got 116337 votes. After this, after winning the Lok Sabha elections in the years 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004, he reached the Parliament. However, he lost the election in the year 2009 to Praveen Singh Airan of Congress. However, in 2014, he won the election by a long margin. After this, he won in the year 2019 as well. He is currently an MP.

For the first time in the 13th Lok Sabha, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government got the responsibility of Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He has also been the Minister of Science and Technology. In the years 2014 and 2019, he was a Union minister in PM Modi’s government. However, some time ago he was removed from the cabinet.

Know the political equation of Lok Sabha

There are 5 assembly constituencies in Bareilly Lok Sabha. Nawabganj, Bhojipura, and Mirganj are won by Santosh Gangwar, but BJP wins the city and cantt assembly. That’s why the winning equation for MP Santosh Gangwar from BJP is much better, because in the city and cantonment, votes are received because of BJP ticket.

Similarly, any BJP candidate can win in the city and cantonment, but it will be very difficult to get votes in Nawabganj, Bhojipura, and Mirganj. Although, there was talk of cutting his ticket in the year 2014 as well, but the BJP could not muster up the courage. The same discussion was in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. However, that time also did not pass, but this time there is a lot of discussion.

Know who are the contenders

BJP has many contenders from Bareilly Lok Sabha seat. However, the name of Mayor Umesh Gautam is being discussed as the biggest contender in this. His people also talk about contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, there are many contenders including former minister Bahoran Lal Maurya, MLA Dr. DC Verma. Along with this, there is talk of two leaders of SP coming to BJP and contesting elections.

Know what Rajesh Agarwal said

BJP’s national treasurer Rajesh Agarwal had said that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 belong to the next generation. The youth have to come forward. Pointing to the current politics of Bareilly, said that people who have completed 75 years of age should resign now, and youth should be given a chance. Referring to himself, he said that he had resigned from the ministerial post at the age of 75. The Prime Minister is taking the youth forward.

With new faces and new enthusiasm, the party will once again win more than 300 seats. He said that the road from Lucknow to Delhi passes through Bareilly, but due to the laziness of the responsible people, people started using the expressway instead of this route, and Bareilly lagged behind. In the last 20-25 years, all the factories in Bareilly were closed.

The Rail Coach Factory shifted from here. The city which had got the status of counter magnet city from the government, its plight happened. If the responsible people had tried even a little bit, the form of Bareilly would have been different today. Our youth do not have to wander for jobs. Here even Textile Park, Mega Food Park could not be saved after the announcement. That’s why it is necessary now that we have to think afresh for the development of Bareilly.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXv_5f34CUI) cabinet minister rajesh agarwal