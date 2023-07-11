Politics intensifies after Supreme Court’s decision on ED director’s tenure, Congress and AAP attack Modi government

Supreme Court Chief of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra Termed the third extension of service as illegal and reduced his term to 31 July. Now politics has intensified regarding this issue. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Supreme Court’s decision a slap on the face of the central government: Congress

The Congress has termed the third service extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal by the Supreme Court as a ‘slap on the face’ of the government. Party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal also alleged that the aim of the government was to extend service to the ED director through illegal means. Venugopal said, the decision given by the Supreme Court has confirmed the stand of the Congress. We have been saying from the beginning that extension of service to the ED director was completely illegal.

Surjewala accuses Modi government of misusing ED

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala Said, we have always said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing political misuse of agencies like ED and against political opponents. The way ED was released on different political parties, harassed, the basic institutions of democracy were shaken, democracy was weakened. All this has been proved today.

Madhya Pradesh Election: BJP’s special focus on women vote bank, CM Shivraj races after Congress’s promise

#WATCH , On Supreme Court verdict that the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra is illegal, says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala "This is a big win of justice and truth" pic.twitter.com/ckiZt5y3dT

— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023



Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj called the Supreme Court’s decision a blow to the Center

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on term extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra being termed as illegal, said, it is a big blow to the central government. The purpose of extension has been questioned by the Supreme Court’s decision.

#WATCH , On Supreme Court verdict that the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra is illegal, says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj "This is a big setback for the government. The motive to give an extension has been questioned by the SC verdict" pic.twitter.com/bRl0zoZEWw

— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023



The Central Government has extended the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra till November 18, 2023.

Significantly, according to the notification issued by the Central Government, the tenure of 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra was fixed till November 18, 2023. Petitions were filed by Jaya Thakur, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale against this decision of the government.