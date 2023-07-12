Politics of Trinamool is worse than politics of Left parties, Ravi Shankar lashed out at Mamta Banerjee

With the announcement of Panchayat elections in West Bengal, the bloody game of violence continues. In such a situation, a 4-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of BJP MP and senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, reached Kolkata to investigate. After reaching Kolkata, BJP MP and senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad fiercely attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while answering a question about Bengal violence. He says that Mamta ji’s politics has become worse than the politics of the Left parties. Why has your politics become full of atrocities? We need answers.

Why does the court have to intervene during every election

Ravi Shankar Prasad says that the court has to intervene during every election in the state, why? You seem unable to handle your state. He said, I hope that Mamta ji will allow all the 4 MPs to visit the violence affected areas in West Bengal. Mamta ji, your democratic credibility is still in test. We are senior members of Parliament. And we have the right to visit these areas and see the truth.

Mamta ji, you have embarrassed democracy in Bengal: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the BJP made a clean sweep in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, but there was no incident of violence anywhere in the state. Then why is it so in West Bengal? Yesterday also someone was murdered during the counting of votes. Mamta ji, you have shamed the democracy in Bengal. Mamta ji I want to ask you why you are not in a position to face the media and share your happiness on this victory? You should have thanked the people of Bengal for the victory in the elections, but why are you silent?